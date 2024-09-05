Barclays Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRI) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRI is 0.18%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 2,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 8.72% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 506K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 10.46% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 249K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 10.80% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 3.35% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 8.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

