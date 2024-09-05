Barclays Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security (ALL.PRB) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:ALL.PRB) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRB is 0.53%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.42% to 3,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 3.82% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

JIBFX - Johnson Institutional Core Bond Fund Class I holds 355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 0.95% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 13.87% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 1.34% over the last quarter.

