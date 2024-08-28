Barclays Initiates Coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (AB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:AB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is $42.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of $34.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is 3,739MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 8.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.15%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.20% to 24,202K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,873K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,189K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 86.11% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,372K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 3.18% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,328K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 12.54% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 957K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing an increase of 21.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 34.18% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

