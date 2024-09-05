Barclays Initiates Coverage of Aflac (WBAG:AFL) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Aflac (WBAG:AFL) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aflac. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFL is 0.27%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 409,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Japan Post Holdings Co. holds 52,300K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,973K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,135K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 16,054K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 65.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,271K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,356K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 1.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

