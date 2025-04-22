Barclays Initiates Coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.35% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is 136.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.63 GBX to a high of 172.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 89.35% from its latest reported closing price of 72.03 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,926MM, a decrease of 20.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69, an increase of 52.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R32 is 0.21%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 62,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,941K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 11.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,655K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,604K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,485K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 60.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 76.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,355K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.