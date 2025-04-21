Barclays Initiates Coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.71% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is $142.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $179.76. The average price target represents an increase of 94.71% from its latest reported closing price of $72.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,781MM, a decrease of 23.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71, an increase of 223.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.21%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 62,537K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,941K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 11.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,655K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,604K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,485K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 60.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 76.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,355K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information



Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

