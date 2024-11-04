News & Insights

Barclays Increases Stake in Britvic PLC

November 04, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its voting rights in Britvic PLC to 6.04%, marking a slight rise from its previous 5.99% holding. This adjustment reflects Barclays’ strategic maneuvers in the beverage company’s shares, potentially signaling confidence in Britvic’s market position. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could influence Britvic’s stock performance.

