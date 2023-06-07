News & Insights

Barclays hit by further departures as Plaster, Hudson exit -sources

June 07, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Echo Wang

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L banker John Plaster, who lead the bank's power and utilities group in the Americas, has resigned to join Guggenheim Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Additionally Mark Hudson, a managing director who worked in the industrials group, is also leaving, sources said. He will be joining Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N.

