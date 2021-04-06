Barclays hires Greenhill's Samengo-Turner to lead M&A in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has poached Greenhill's managing director Anthony Samengo-Turner to lead its merger and acquisition unit in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as it seeks to boost its client network across one of Europe's biggest M&A markets.

Samengo-Turner, who co-headed Greenhill's operations across German-speaking countries, has been involved in a number of major transactions across that region, with a focus on healthcare and chemicals.

"This appointment supports our commitment to further strengthen both our banking capabilities and our broader European franchise," said Reid Marsh, Barclays' head of banking for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Samengo-Turner will report to Pier Luigi Colizzi who heads Barclays's M&A operations in Europe and the Middle East.

