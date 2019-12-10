Barclays head of corporate broking Kunal Gandhi has left -sources

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L head of corporate broking, Kunal Gandhi, has left the British bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Gandhi led the British bank's broking business, an advisory role unique to investment banking in the country which involves advising companies on strategy and acting as intermediaries between boards and shareholders.

Gandhi ran some of the bank's relationships with top British blue-chip companies, including the London Stock Exchange LSE.L, according to past Barclays internal memos.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by by Louise Heavens)

