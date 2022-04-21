Barclays halves stake in South Africa's Absa to raise $687 mln

Adds details

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has sold a 7.4% stake in South African financial services firm Absa, raising 526 million pounds ($687 million) and halving its holding, it said on Thursday.

In an accelerated bookbuilding, the bank priced 63 million shares at 164 rand each.

Barclays, which said it would use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, said the placing was estimated to raise the bank's CET1 ratio by around 10 basis points on a pro forma basis at 31 Dec., 2021, and result in a loss on sale of 43 million pounds through the income statement.

Following the placing, Barclays will hold 63 million ordinary shares in Absa, representing around 7.4% of the company.

Absa, which owns lenders in 10 African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania, was formerly part of Barclays Africa Group until the British bank opted to streamline its African exposure as part of a strategy revamp led by former CEO Jes Staley.

Barclays was the global bookrunner and Absa, Citigroup, Banco Santander and Societe Generale were co-bookrunners.

($1 = 0.7661 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 513 5666;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.