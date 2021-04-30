Barclays Group Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Barclays Group (BARC.L, BCS) reported first quarter profit before tax of 2.4 billion pounds compared to 913 million pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 3.5 pence. Group credit impairment charges decreased significantly to 0.1 billion pounds from 2.1 billion pounds, last year.

First quarter net interest income was 1.85 billion pounds, down 21 percent from last year. Total income was 5.9 billion pounds, down 6%. Barclays International income was 4.4 billion pounds, down 5%. Barclays UK income was 1.6 billion pounds, down 8%. Total operating expenses were 3.6 billion pounds, up 10% from prior year.

