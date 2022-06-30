Barclays gives 35,000 staff a cost-of-living pay rise

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L is giving 35,000 of its staff a 1,200 pound ($1,450) annual pay rise to help ease the impact of the cost of living crisis.

The pay rise will apply to certain lower grade staff and take effect from August 1, the bank said on Thursday.

Employee union Unite welcomed the pay rise, adding it was preferable to staff getting a one-off payment.

($1 = 0.8260 pounds)

(Reporting By Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

