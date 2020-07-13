Barclays gets capital boost ahead of likely coronavirus loan losses

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L told investors on Monday that recent regulatory changes had boosted its core capital, giving it a bigger buffer to absorb likely loan losses through the coronavirus crisis.

The bank said it expected to report a CET1 capital ratio of 14% in half-year results later this month, up from 13.1% at the end of March and ahead of market expectations.

Barclays said it also expected risk weighted assets to be lower than previously anticipated.

The lender warned its half-year results would reflect challenging income and impairments in its consumer and corporate business, but strength in its markets income.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tom Arnold)

