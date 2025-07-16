Markets

Barclays Fined For Poor Handling Of Financial Crime Risks

July 16, 2025 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The FCA has fined Barclays Bank UK PLC and Barclays Bank PLC a total of 42 million pounds for separate instances of failings in its financial crime risk management - one relating to WealthTek and one relating to Stunt & Co.

Barclays Bank UK failed to check it had gathered sufficient information to understand the money laundering risk, before opening a client money account for WealthTek. Barclays has agreed to make a voluntary payment of 6.3 million pounds to WealthTek's clients.

The FCA has fined Barclays Bank PLC 39.3 million pounds for failing to adequately manage money laundering risks associated with providing banking services to Stunt & Co.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.