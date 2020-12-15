US Markets

Barclays fined 26 million pounds over treatment of customers

Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it has fined Barclays 26 million pounds ($34.65 million) for failures in how the bank treated customers that fell into arrears.

Barclays has pro-actively redressed these customers, paying over 273 million pounds to at least 1.5 million customer accounts since 2017 in a redress programme that is close to completion, the FCA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7504 pounds)

