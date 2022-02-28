Barclays fined $1 mln for oversight failings linked to Premier FX

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog fined Barclays bank 783,800 pounds ($1.05 million) on Monday for oversight failings in its relationship with collapsed payments firm Premier FX.

Barclays has agreed to pay 10,076,943 million pounds to Premier FX customers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

"Barclays failed to make enquiries to ensure that Premier FX’s actual business activity aligned with Barclays’ expectations and did not identify that Premier FX’s internal controls were deficient," the FCA said in a statement.

"This constituted a failure by Barclays to conduct its business with due skill, care and diligence."

Barclays had no immediate comment.

The FCA said the fine takes into account that Barclays has agreed to cover the losses of Premier FX customers, whose claims have been accepted by Premier FX’s liquidators.

The fine ends the FCA's investigation into Premier FX and associated parties, the watchdog said.

FCA censured Premier FX in February last year for failing to safeguard its customers' money and for misuse of its payments accounts.

