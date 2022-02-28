US Markets

Barclays fined $1 mln for oversight failings linked to Premier FX

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's financial watchdog fined Barclays bank 783,800 pounds ($1.05 million) on Monday for oversight failings in its relationship with collapsed payments firm Premier FX.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog fined Barclays bank 783,800 pounds ($1.05 million) on Monday for oversight failings in its relationship with collapsed payments firm Premier FX.

"Barclays failed to make enquiries to ensure that Premier FX’s actual business activity aligned with Barclays’ expectations and did not identify that Premier FX’s internal controls were deficient," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

"This constituted a failure by Barclays to conduct its business with due skill, care and diligence."

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman )

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular