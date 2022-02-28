Barclays fined $1 mln for oversight failings linked to Premier FX

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog fined Barclays bank 783,800 pounds ($1.05 million) on Monday for oversight failings in its relationship with collapsed payments firm Premier FX.

"Barclays failed to make enquiries to ensure that Premier FX’s actual business activity aligned with Barclays’ expectations and did not identify that Premier FX’s internal controls were deficient," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

"This constituted a failure by Barclays to conduct its business with due skill, care and diligence."

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

