Barclays fined $10 mln over lack of card fees transparency

December 01, 2022 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has fined Britain's Barclays BARC.L bank 8.4 million pounds ($10.2 million) for failing to give retailers full information about card costs, the watchdog said on Thursday.

"It's vital that retailers and consumers get value for money on payment services – the interchange fee rules are an important part of making sure this happens," PSR Managing Director Chris Hemsley said in a statement.

"Barclays’ failure to be transparent with retailers about the fees they pay for card services meant retailers could have been missing out on better deals."

($1 = 0.8234 pounds)

