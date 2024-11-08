Barclays Extends Share Buy-Back with New Purchase

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of over 1.8 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader initiative started in August 2024, which has seen Barclays buy back more than 259 million shares in total. The cancellation of these shares will affect the company’s issued share capital, impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications.

