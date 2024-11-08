News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Extends Share Buy-Back with New Purchase

November 08, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of over 1.8 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader initiative started in August 2024, which has seen Barclays buy back more than 259 million shares in total. The cancellation of these shares will affect the company’s issued share capital, impacting shareholder calculations for interest notifications.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.