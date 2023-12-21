News & Insights

US Markets

Barclays extends lease on Canary Wharf headquarters until 2039

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

December 21, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Written by Lawrence White and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has signed an agreement with Canary Wharf Group (CWG) to extend the lease on its British headquarters in the financial district until 2039, CWG said on Thursday.

The British bank, which in 2021 said it was exiting one of its other offices in Canary Wharf to cut costs, said it will extend its tenure at the flagship One Churchill Place building by five years.

The move comes as a significant boost to CWG, after HSBC HSBA.L, a key occupier on the estate, announced earlier this year it would leave its longstanding headquarters in the regenerated docklands district in favour of a smaller office in the City of London.

The commercial real estate market globally has struggled to bounce back after many office workers continued to work from home at least some of the week since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barclays' decision to extend its stay in Canary Wharf also comes amid a wider review into its cost base, as Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan prepares to present a strategy update to the bank's long-suffering shareholders in February. The bank's shares have fallen 17% in the last two years.

The British bank is working on plans to save as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion), which could involve cutting as many as 2,000 jobs, Reuters reported last month.

($1 = 0.7895 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.