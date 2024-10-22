News & Insights

Barclays Expands Share Buy-Back Program

October 22, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. This recent transaction, conducted with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, reflects a continued effort to optimize the company’s capital structure. The share buy-back program, initiated in August 2024, has so far acquired a total of 210 million shares on the London Stock Exchange.

