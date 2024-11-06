News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Executives Engage in Significant Share Sales

November 06, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced recent share transactions involving top executives, including Group Chief Compliance Officer Matthew Fitzwater and CEO of US Consumer Bank, Denny Nealon. These transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, involved the disposal of substantial volumes of Barclays shares at prices ranging around £2.43 to £2.45 per share. Such movements may attract attention from investors tracking executive shareholdings and their potential implications for the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.