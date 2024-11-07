Barclays Executive Sells Significant Shareholding

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced a significant transaction involving Cathal Deasy, the Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, who has disposed of 15,685 ordinary shares at a price of £2.577 each. This transaction was executed through Solium Capital UK Limited, acting as the administrator of Barclays’ nominee service, on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.