Barclays Executive Sells Significant Shareholding

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Barclays PLC has announced a significant transaction involving Cathal Deasy, the Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, who has disposed of 15,685 ordinary shares at a price of £2.577 each. This transaction was executed through Solium Capital UK Limited, acting as the administrator of Barclays’ nominee service, on the London Stock Exchange.
