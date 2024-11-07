News & Insights

Barclays Executive Sells Significant Shareholding

November 07, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced a significant transaction involving Cathal Deasy, the Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, who has disposed of 15,685 ordinary shares at a price of £2.577 each. This transaction was executed through Solium Capital UK Limited, acting as the administrator of Barclays’ nominee service, on the London Stock Exchange.

