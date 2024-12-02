Barclays Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Plan

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased over 1.7 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to decrease its share capital to enhance shareholder value. The purchase, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a strategic move to optimize the company’s capital structure. With this buy-back, Barclays continues to demonstrate a commitment to returning capital to its shareholders.

