News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Plan

December 02, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has repurchased over 1.7 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to decrease its share capital to enhance shareholder value. The purchase, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a strategic move to optimize the company’s capital structure. With this buy-back, Barclays continues to demonstrate a commitment to returning capital to its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.