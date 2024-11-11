News & Insights

Barclays Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

November 11, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing over 1.8 million ordinary shares at an average price of 250.9812 pence per share, as part of its ongoing program announced in August 2024. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the company’s total issued share capital to 14.47 billion shares with voting rights. This move is part of Barclays’ broader strategy to manage its share capital and shareholder value effectively.

