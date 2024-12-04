Barclays Executes Significant Share Buyback Program

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 4.9 million ordinary shares for cancellation, contributing to a total of over 313 million shares repurchased since August. This move, involving shares bought at an average price of 266.39 pence, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and could influence shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.