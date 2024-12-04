News & Insights

Barclays Executes Significant Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 4.9 million ordinary shares for cancellation, contributing to a total of over 313 million shares repurchased since August. This move, involving shares bought at an average price of 266.39 pence, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and could influence shareholder value.

