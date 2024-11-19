News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Barclays PLC has announced the cancellation of over 5 million of its ordinary shares, purchased from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially boost shareholder value, brings the total buy-back to nearly 282 million shares since August 2024. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.4 billion shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.