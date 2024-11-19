Barclays Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Barclays PLC has announced the cancellation of over 5 million of its ordinary shares, purchased from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially boost shareholder value, brings the total buy-back to nearly 282 million shares since August 2024. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.4 billion shares with voting rights.
For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.