Barclays Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the cancellation of over 5 million of its ordinary shares, purchased from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially boost shareholder value, brings the total buy-back to nearly 282 million shares since August 2024. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.4 billion shares with voting rights.

