Barclays Executes Share Buy-Back and Cancellation

Barclays PLC has announced the buy-back and cancellation of 3,225,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 218.4445p, reducing the company’s issued share capital to 14,921,252,170 shares. This move follows a previously announced share buy-back program initiated on 21 February 2024. The cancellation of these shares marks a step in Barclays’ effort to return value to its shareholders.

