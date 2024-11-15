News & Insights

Barclays Executes Major Share Buy-Back Program

November 15, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has completed a significant share buy-back, purchasing 1,825,947 of its own shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, at prices ranging from 255.6000p to 258.6500p per share. This move is part of a larger buy-back program initiated in August 2024, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially boosting shareholder value.

