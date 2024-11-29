News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Executes Major Share Buy-Back

November 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 3.2 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange for cancellation as part of its ongoing program. This move, aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, could enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.4 billion ordinary shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.