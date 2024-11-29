Barclays Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over 3.2 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange for cancellation as part of its ongoing program. This move, aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, could enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.4 billion ordinary shares with voting rights.

