Barclays enlists Citigroup to help with share buyback

Lawrence White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has entered into an agreement with Citigroup C.N for the latter to conduct a buyback of Barclays' shares on behalf of the British bank, Barclays said on Friday.

Barclays on Thursday had announced the 500 million pounds ($610.80 million) buyback while reporting its first half profits.

($1 = 0.8186 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

