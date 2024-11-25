Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased 1,833,126 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 250.8000p to 264.6500p and will be cancelled, reducing the total share capital to 14,443,785,349 shares. This strategic move is part of Barclays’ effort to enhance shareholder value.

