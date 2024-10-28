Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled 1,915,164 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The company’s issued share capital now stands at over 14.5 billion shares, reflecting the cancellation of these shares. This move is part of a broader strategy announced in August 2024, with a total of over 224 million shares repurchased so far.

