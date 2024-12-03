Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased over 3.2 million of its own shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move is aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, which now stands at approximately 14.4 billion shares. The buy-back initiative reflects Barclays’ strategy to return value to shareholders and adjust its capital structure.

