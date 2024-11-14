Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled over 1.8 million of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of an ongoing buy-back program, which began in August 2024. The repurchase, aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, was completed at an average price of 260.08 pence per share. This move is part of Barclays’ strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.