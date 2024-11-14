News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 14, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled over 1.8 million of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of an ongoing buy-back program, which began in August 2024. The repurchase, aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, was completed at an average price of 260.08 pence per share. This move is part of Barclays’ strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.