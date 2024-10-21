Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled 1,937,324 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to optimize its capital structure. Since the launch of the program in August 2024, the company has acquired over 206 million shares, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. This strategic move adjusts Barclays’ share capital and could potentially influence investor interest.

