Barclays draws solid demand for dual-tranche euroyen notes

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jun 3 (IFR) - Barclays has followed in the footsteps of French banks in the yen market with a dual-tranche callable euroyen notes offering, raising a solid ¥77bn (US$702m).

The UK bank returned to the market for the first time since 2018 after seeing that last month's senior non-preferred yen deals from BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were very well received, with strong participation from pension funds.

A few sources familiar with the deal said the lead managers were called in Friday. The issuer picked the euroyen format for the first time to do the deal quickly, as opposed to the Samurai format it has used in past public deals, which takes a month or longer to complete documentation.

The decision paid off as Barclays was able to raise more than initially anticipated. Bankers on the deal said it had been looking to raise ¥50bn to ¥75bn.

The two-part holdco deal comprised a ¥67bn six-year non-call five tranche and a capped ¥10bn 10-year non-call nine portion. As was the case with the French banks' trades, the UK bank is using JGBs as a reference to reset the coupons.

The shorter tranche priced at 65bp over mid-swaps. The coupon is 0.654% for the first five years and will be at the one-year JGB rate plus 75.4bp if not called. The longer tranche priced at 75bp over mid-swaps. The coupon is 0.842% for the first nine years and will be at the one-year JGB rate plus 82.2bp if not called.

At the start of marketing Tuesday morning, initial price guidance was shown at yen mid-swaps plus 63bp–65bp for the shorter tranche and yen mid-swaps plus 73bp–75bp for the longer piece. The guidance was revised to the actual pricing levels later that day.

The issuer went ahead with the longer tranche after considering whether to drop it.

The UK bank attracted solid demand from pension funds, as was the case with the French banks' deals. The non-call five was also distributed to insurers, specialised banks and others including foreign accounts. The non-call nine was also bought by life insurers, regional accounts and others including foreign accounts.

The Reg S registered notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB/A/A– (Moody's/S&P/Fitch/R&I).

Barclays Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, Nomura and SMBC Nikko were the joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

