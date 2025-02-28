Barclays Downgrades ZipRecruiter (MUN:47R)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for ZipRecruiter (MUN:47R) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.55% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter is 25,91 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22,22 € to a high of 31,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 292.55% from its latest reported closing price of 6,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter is 695MM, an increase of 46.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 47R is 0.12%, an increase of 28.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 68,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,599K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 5,202K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47R by 58.88% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 5,154K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47R by 20.94% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,899K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47R by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,139K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

