Barclays Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

On February 13, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.94% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $30.31. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.94% from its latest reported closing price of $22.46.

The projected annual revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $6,820MM, a decrease of 50.72%. The projected annual EPS is $2.92, a decrease of 94.09%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Declares $2.95 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.95 per share ($11.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $4.75 per share.

At the current share price of $22.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 52.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 48.81%, the lowest has been 13.92%, and the highest has been 119.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 31.52 (n=55).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,882K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,012K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 36.55% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,960K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing a decrease of 60.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 66.84% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 2,551K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,981K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 48.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.16%, a decrease of 27.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.35% to 44,293K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.