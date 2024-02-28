Barclays Downgrades Vestis (VSTS)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.18% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vestis is 23.69. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.18% from its latest reported closing price of 19.23.

The projected annual revenue for Vestis is 3,018MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestis. This is an increase of 471 owner(s) or 2,140.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTS is 0.21%, an increase of 671.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 774.08% to 140,472K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,745K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company.

Mantle Ridge holds 6,330K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 5,941K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,470K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,184K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company.

