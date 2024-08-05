Barclays Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:VRTX)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:VRTX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 2,810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.49%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 284,382K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 25,567K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,806K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 12.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,309K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,125K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,093K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,097K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 18.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,494K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 6.56% over the last quarter.

