Barclays Downgrades Travel + Leisure (LSE:0M1K)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Travel + Leisure (LSE:0M1K) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is 69.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.18 GBX to a high of 84.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of 58.15 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travel + Leisure is 4,009MM, an increase of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M1K is 0.17%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 69,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 3,760K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1K by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,080K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1K by 92.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,217K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1K by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1K by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

