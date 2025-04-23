Barclays Downgrades Texas Instruments (BIT:1TXN)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Texas Instruments (BIT:1TXN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.20% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is €188.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of €120.03 to a high of €272.61. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from its latest reported closing price of €130.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 21,462MM, an increase of 37.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TXN is 0.51%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 938,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,573K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TXN by 11.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,693K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,913K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TXN by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,763K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,785K shares , representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TXN by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,978K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,102K shares , representing a decrease of 57.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TXN by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,554K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,287K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TXN by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.