Barclays Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (LSE:0L77)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Skyworks Solutions (LSE:0L77) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is 117.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 83.57 GBX to a high of 146.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.27% from its latest reported closing price of 96.32 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,897MM, an increase of 34.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L77 is 0.22%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 167,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,060K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,655K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 4,518K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 43.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,119K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,116K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 49.93% over the last quarter.

