Barclays Downgrades Roper Technologies (LSE:0KXM)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Roper Technologies (LSE:0KXM) from Overweight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.46% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is 627.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 542.43 GBX to a high of 708.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.46% from its latest reported closing price of 578.27 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,410MM, a decrease of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXM is 0.37%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 116,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,535K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXM by 48.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,622K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXM by 2.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,395K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXM by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,054K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXM by 86.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,807K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXM by 7.17% over the last quarter.

