Barclays Downgrades Procter & Gamble (LSE:0NOF)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (LSE:0NOF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 182.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 163.85 GBX to a high of 211.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of 173.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 90,368MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NOF is 0.74%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 1,742,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,567K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NOF by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,575K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,298K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NOF by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,585K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,001K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NOF by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,987K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,342K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NOF by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,550K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,891K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NOF by 76.44% over the last quarter.

