Barclays Downgrades PepsiCo (SNSE:PEP)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for PepsiCo (SNSE:PEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 4,700 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEP is 0.52%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.92% to 1,177,513K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,978K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,139K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,974K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,080K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,811K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,082K shares , representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 80.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 27,830K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,676K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

