Barclays Downgrades Otis Worldwide (WBAG:OTIS)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Otis Worldwide (WBAG:OTIS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 2,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.24%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 420,035K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,076K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,914K shares , representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 90.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 21,544K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,930K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 38.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,672K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,032K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,880K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 47.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,491K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,377K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.47% over the last quarter.

