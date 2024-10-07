Barclays Downgrades Netflix (BIT:1NFLX)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Netflix (BIT:1NFLX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.82% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Netflix is €640.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of €494.99 to a high of €849.79. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from its latest reported closing price of €628.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 39,065MM, an increase of 11.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NFLX is 0.72%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 408,082K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,615K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,350K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,706K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,906K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,613K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,959K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,712K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NFLX by 82.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.